Grab a Shiny Apple Watch Ultra at $69 Discount

Get a tough and dependable Apple Watch you can take with you on outdoor adventures. Today, the Apple Watch Ultra is down to just $729.99 from its original price of $799 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra was specifically built to be rugged and capable, tech-wise. There’s a bigger Digital Crown and a customizable action button for the function of your choosing. The titanium case is corrosion-resistant and has a hundred-meter water resistance.

Durability aside, you can experience advanced metric reading in Workout, and the refreshed Compass app will certainly come in handy if you’re traversing natural landscapes. There’s also something for diving enthusiasts, namely the Oceanic+ app and its dive computer. Last but not least, there’s Crash Detection and Fall Detection alongside an Always-On Retina screen.

$69 is a lot of discount for the latest Apple Watch Ultra, so make sure to check out this item and buy it today!