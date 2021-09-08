Grab the Apple Watch SE with a $30 discount

Looking for a more affordable yet Apple-branded smartwatch with Apple Fitness+ capabilities? You can opt for the Apple Watch SE, which is down to just $249 from its original price of $279 on Amazon.

The SE model sports a bigger Retina OLED screen compared to the Apple Watch 3 and has the same chip as the Watch 5. It also has fall detection, SOS calling and an always-on altimeter and compass. The watch supports Apple Pay and can be synced to your favorite audiobooks, podcasts and music.

It’s also a workout and activity-oriented smartwatch, having a swim proof design and with internals that could measure dance, swimming, cycling, walking and running. You can also get ECG readings as well as irregular heart rhythm, and low and high heart rate notifications.

Personalization is a snap, as you can go into the App Store and pick the watch face you want. At $30 off, the Apple Watch SE is now even more affordable. Buy it today!