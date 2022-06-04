Growing smartwatch market puts Apple Watch as ‘Top Bestseller’

Apple’s flagship device is the most sold device in the smartwatch market, according to Counterpoint Research.

The firm’s research shows that smartwatch products improved 13 percent in Q1 this year compared to 2021, with Apple Watch garnering the biggest piece of pie. It’s believed that Apple has sold nearly three times as much as rival tech brand Samsung.

Counterpoint says that Samsung had 7.8 percent of the market segment, while Apple had 35.9 percent for Q1 last year. This time in Q2, Samsung grew to 10.1 percent while Apple grew to 36.1 percent. The research firm predicts that Apple’s share will continue to rise until the end of 2022, and it’s believed to be the same for Samsung.

Sujeong Lim of Counterpoint mentioned that high brand loyalty in the iPhone is what led to the success of the Apple Watch, which is mostly made up of the younger generation.