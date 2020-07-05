Hodinkee a Wristwatch website now becomes authorized retailer for Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Earlier today the New York watch retailer Hodinkee said that it is now officially an authorized retailer for Apple Watches. The company is well known for its influential watch reviews. Recently the company launched its e-commerce website, the Hodinkee Shop. People can purchase high-end mechanical watches from there.

As to today, Hodinkee Shop will also sell the Apple Watch Series 5 and a few other Apple watch accessories. Currently, the store only sells the cellular version of the watches. The price at the store is the same as Apple’s original price for the watch. The website has both the Aluminum and Stainless Steel models for sale.

Russell Kelly who is the HODINKEE Chief Commercial Officer said in a statement:

“We are very excited to be an authorized retailer for ‌Apple Watch‌”

He also added that the Apple Watch is a revolutionary product. He said that the watch has functionality that seamlessly integrates with daily life. He also said that Apple positions its shop as a luxury leader among e-commerce platforms.

Hodinkee offers Apple Watch bands such as the Sport Loop, Sport Band, and Milanese Loop bands. It also offers Apple Watch‌ Magnetic Charging Dock. The Apple section of the Hodinkee Shop also has AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Apple Watch > Hodinkee a Wristwatch website now becomes authorized retailer for Apple Watch
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.