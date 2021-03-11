Ice skating man in new hampshire saved by Apple Watch

A man in New Hampshire was saved by his Apple Watch when he was ice skating on a river and fell through.

William Rogers immediately activated the emergency call on his Apple Watch and dialed 911. Firefighters responded and went to Salmon Falls River in New Hampshire to rescue Rogers just 5 minutes after the man called for help.

Rogers recalled telling himself not to panic and explore his immediate options as he fell in the ice. Then he remembered that he was wearing his Apple Watch and used it to get help. He admitted that he didn’t realize the ice was thin enough and therefore the accident happened.

Apple Watch has been attributed many times in saving its wearers’ lives. In some instances it was an early detection of heart issue, while in others it was after accidents or a car crash. The newest model, the Apple Watch Series 6 has a new blood oxygen sensor to check for oxygen levels.