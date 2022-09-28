iFixit reveals Apple Watch Ultra Teardown Video

YouTube channel iFixit recently uploaded a new teardown video of the new Apple Watch Ultra.

The video, titled ‘Apple Watch Ultra Teardown – Beautiful, Rugged and Almost Repairable’ is nearly five minutes in length and discusses the internal components of the smartwatch. The first notable thing was that although there were exposed screws on the underside for quick access, iFixit says that repairability remains low.

The teardown video confirms a larger battery at 542 mAh, compared to the Series 8 and its 308 mAh battery, as well as a larger speaker that produces louder phone calls. The last two sections showed a side-by-side comparison of the Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 8 in terms of parts, and the Ultra’s titanium frame.

The high-end Apple Watch Ultra has a price tag of $799 and comes with 100 meter water resistance, an ‘Action’ button, outdoor-themed bands and a 49mm case. It’s available to purchase at Apple.com and Apple Stores.