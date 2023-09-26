iFixit tears down Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Video

Popular online repair company iFixit has launched a new video to showcase the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The video reveals a closer look at Apple’s newest high-end smartwatch, and also the larger-sized 564 mAh battery in particular. The new detail is 4% larger compared to last week’s report about the Ultra 2 having a 542 mAh battery. During the teardown, it’s also confirmed that the Series 9 battery 41mm model sports a 282 mAh battery. It’s worth noting that the battery remains the same as the Series 8 41mm model.

iFixit said that they did not discover obvious changes in the smartwatch’s hardware configuration aside from the Double Tap feature, which will be heading to watchOS 10.1 next month. Also observed was the fact that the Series 9 and Ultra 2 had similar designs, internal-wise with the Series 8 and original Ultra model. The full Apple Watch Ultra 2 teardown video is available to watch on iFixit’s official YouTube channel.