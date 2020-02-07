In-App purchases to go live soon in watchOS 6.2

Today, the watchOS 6.2 beta version has been sent to developers, which includes in-app purchase support via the Apple Watch’s App Store.

Apple mentioned in their online developer section that developers should get their apps ready when the update goes live so they can maximize the OS’ ability to accept in-app purchases. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company urges watchOS app builders to download the Xcode 11.4 beta then implement StoreKit API and the watchOS 6.2 beta build.

The Apple Watch ecosystem has been growing slowly but steadily- users got a peek at the watchOS App Store when the much-awaited watchOS 6 was released, allowing them to download apps without having to do so in their iPhones.

watchOS 6.2 brings a few welcome changes for both developers and Apple Watch owners alike. watchOS apps can now be made like their iOS and iPadOS counterparts, which include subscriptions, downloadable goods, premium content and more.