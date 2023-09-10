Incoming Apple Watch models ‘Significantly Upgraded’

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently went into details surrounding the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 9 models.

As per Gurman, the new second-generation Ultra and Series 9 will sport the same design and size. Where the novelty is, however, is in the new colors and materials. It’s worth noting that the smartwatches will be made using recycled materials, and that the Ultra model will have its first-ever black color.

On the inside are a new heart rate sensor, greater accuracy and efficiency, and various upgrades. The new U2 chip is expected to make an appearance which brings better Find My technology. Also, recent rumors say that the Cupertino-based company will be moving away from leather material, with woven composite fiber possibly taking its place.

Apple might announce the replacement of leather with more sustainable materials during its September event, which will go live on Apple TV, the official YouTube channel, and in person.