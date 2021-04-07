International Dance Day and Earth Day Apple Watch activity challenges now live

Apple has released its Apple Watch activity challenges for International Dance Day and Earth Day. Apple Watch users can earn badges and stickers by completing the requirements starting April 22 and April 29 for Earth Day and International Dance Day, respectively.

For Earth Day, Apple Watch users must do a 30 minute workout. For International Dance Day, participants must do at least a 20 minute dance workout. Rewards for completion include badges and stickers that can be used on the iMessage app.

Just last month Apple held an activity challenge for International Women’s Day, rewarding Apple Watch users with a badge and sticker for doing a 20 minute workout.

Aside from the activity challenges Apple Watch users can try the recently launched Fitness+ service to get into shape, with workout video categories ranging from strength and walking to dance, cycling and more. Fitness+ costs $9.99 but is free for 3 months with a new Apple Watch purchase.