Apple Watch

iOS 18.2 brings new activity awards “All Rings Closed” for the Apple Watch

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Mohammad Aldarawish and other watchful users spotted a new activity for the Apple Watch added by the watchOS 11.2 and iOS 18.2 upcoming updates, called “All Rings Closed” where users of the Apple Watch are able to earn rewards for closing Exercise, Stand/Roll, and Move rings for 100, 365, 500, and 1000 days, with a 250 interval when you’ve passed 1000 days.

Advertisements

A person boasted a remarkable 3,250-day award with November 21st being the 3,500th day since Apple released the Apple Watch 9 years ago in 2015. These awards and stages will be retroactively awarded upon updating, with past dates of when it was finished shown under ‘Awards’ in the Fitness App found on the iPhone. As of now, the watchOS 11.2 and the iOS 18.2 are in beta for developers to test, with the updates anticipated to be publicly rolled out early next month.

Apple Watch
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad
The 10th Gen iPad 64GB is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook
Messenger acquires video and audio messages, Siri integration, and more features
1 Min Read
Shazam
Shazam recognizes more than 100 billion songs
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil with USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Apple uploads ad that launches the iPhone 16 Pro to space
1 Min Read
Butterfly Keyboard
Apple stops repairs for butterfly keyboard MacBook models
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 with Apple-designed 5G modem anticipated to release by March 2025
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
Get $100 Off the M4 iMac!
1 Min Read
iCloud
Apple discontinuing iCloud backup support for iOS 8 or earlier
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 Air may be the thinnest iPhone produced
1 Min Read
Snoopy Screen Savers
Snoopy screen savers added to tvOS 18.2 beta
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger
MagSafe Charger 2m and 1m On Sale!
1 Min Read
Lost your password?