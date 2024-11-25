iOS 18.2 brings new activity awards “All Rings Closed” for the Apple Watch

Mohammad Aldarawish and other watchful users spotted a new activity for the Apple Watch added by the watchOS 11.2 and iOS 18.2 upcoming updates, called “All Rings Closed” where users of the Apple Watch are able to earn rewards for closing Exercise, Stand/Roll, and Move rings for 100, 365, 500, and 1000 days, with a 250 interval when you’ve passed 1000 days.

A person boasted a remarkable 3,250-day award with November 21st being the 3,500th day since Apple released the Apple Watch 9 years ago in 2015. These awards and stages will be retroactively awarded upon updating, with past dates of when it was finished shown under ‘Awards’ in the Fitness App found on the iPhone. As of now, the watchOS 11.2 and the iOS 18.2 are in beta for developers to test, with the updates anticipated to be publicly rolled out early next month.