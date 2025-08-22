iOS 18.6.1 and WatchOS 11.6.1 Rolled Out

The watchOS 11.6.1 and the iOS 18.6.1 has recently been released. This announcement was made on the company’s Newsroom site in a press release. The Blood Oxygen feature will be returning with the software update for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 10 models.

The iOS 18.6.1 can be installed for iPhones that are qualified by looking for Settings>General, then going to Software Update. The watchOS 11.6.1 is accessible for more recent Apple Watches which needs to be updated to enable and access blood oxygen readings.

There is still uncertainty on what the iOS 18.6.1 will have like patches in their security or bug fixes. The patch looks like it is minor since Apple is prioritizing the iOS 26 currently in beta testing, and is looking for a release for the public by September.