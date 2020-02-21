iPhone and Apple Watch assembly assigned to Luxshare Precision

Apple supplier Luxshare Precision will be taking greater responsibility, notably the assembly of Apple Watch and older iPhone models. Ming Chi Kuo, Apple analyst has mentioned that Luxshare will be entering the assembly business for long term and will help Apple prevent supply shortages and diversify its supply portfolio.

The first assignment of the company will be producing older iPhone models. Luxshare is said to have an advantage in terms of its ability to make many accessories and iPhone parts for Apple.

Kuo states that Luxshare is expected to ship the Series 6 Apple Watch by the 2nd half of 2020. Right now there aren’t any details surrounding the new Apple Watch model, but rumors state that it may have better wireless transmission, improved water resistance and faster performance, and sleep tracking functionality as well.

Luxshare Precision may be sharing the load with Foxconn and Compal Electronics on the Apple Watch Series 6.