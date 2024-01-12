Apple Watch

ITC pushing for continued ban against Apple Watch sales

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

The US International Trade Commission is seemingly unimpressed with Apple’s case and files to reinstate the ban on Apple Watch sales ban.

The ITC formally opposed Apple’s motion for the sales ban to be lifted, claiming that the Cupertino-based company has a ‘weak and unconvincing case’ for putting a stay pending appeal. ITC lawyers further said that Apple’s arguments were similar to ‘an indisputably adjudicated infringer requesting permission to continue infringing the asserted patents.’

Apple Watch

Responses from other parties may be filed until January 15, which means the affected models, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 will remain in stores until next week. The International Trade Commission ruled in October that Apple infringed on the blood oxygen sensor that was apparently owned by Masimo. Masimo claimed that Apple was poaching employees and stealing trade secrets to develop its blood oxygen sensing technology. Apple has not expressed any interest to settle.

