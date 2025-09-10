Last Minute Leaks For Apple Watch SE 3 and Other Models 

Last-minute leaks on the Apple Watch SE 3 were shared by a private account on the X platform. The unknown leaker has a good track record in sharing details about anticipated models of the iPad Pro and new Apple Watches.

The leaker mentions that the Apple Watch SE 3 will come with a chip based on both the S9 and S10 chip architectures. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 will also have the same S9 and S10 chip architectures. All three Apple Watches are anticipated to be revealed during the Awe Dropping event hosted by Apple happening on September 9.

The devices have already been in rumors, but this one further supports that the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be revealed together with the Apple Watch Series 11. The latest Apple Watch SE was launched back in 2022, followed by the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a year later.