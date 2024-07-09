Latest watchOS 11 beta software debuts

Apple has made its third watchOS 11 beta software available to all registered developers.

watchOS 11 beta 3 came two weeks after the second and can be downloaded through the Apple Watch app. Beta updates must be enabled through Settings, and a developer account with Apple ID credentials is needed for the update to come through. watchOS 11 can be installed in the Software Update section, but the smartwatch must have at least 50% charge and be connected to a charger.

watchOS 11 comes with new features, such as the Vitals app for sleep health metrics for respiratory and heart rate, health insights, Training Load for workout intensity and how it changes the user’s physique over a timeline, Smart Stack, Photos watch face, and Check In integration with Workouts. The ability to Double Tap with one hand and create hiking and walking routes in Apple Maps has also been added.