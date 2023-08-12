Leak about new fabric band for Apple Watch surfaces

The Apple Watch will gain a new type of watch band, according to a leak posted online.

The leaker with the tag ‘Kosutami’ posted on Twitter that Apple will release a new Apple Watch band with weaved fabric and a magnetic buckle. He further iterated that the new band will launch alongside the new watch. Attached is what he says is a ‘concept’ photo of what it might look like.

#Apple will release a new Watch band with weaved fabric materials and magnetic buckle (might like Modern Buckle Leather Band one) this year later with new watch.

(Photo only for concept looks)#appleinternal @markgurman @URedditor @ProfessorTox pic.twitter.com/9wD75v6go5 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) August 9, 2023

Currently, Apple Watch bands come in eight kinds ranging from stainless steel to leather, and variations such as Nike Sport band and Sport band. The latest high-end model, Apple Watch Ultra, comes in Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and Alpine Loop. Kosutami did not mention whether the new band type is for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9.

Kosutami may have a lead in the leaks but it remains to be seen if Apple will reveal a new watch band and when the company will launch the next Apple Watch.