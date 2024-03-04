Apple Watch

Life-saving tech highlighted in new Apple Watch ads

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Two new Apple-published ads highlight the life-saving capabilities of the Apple Watch.

Advertisements

The first video, titled ‘Lexie’s Heart’ is 38 seconds long and showcases the smartwatch’s heart rate notifications. It tells the story of a continuous alert for low heart rate, which turned out to be a ‘heart block’ condition. After going to the hospital and getting a pacemaker, Lexie has a new lease on life thanks to the Apple Watch. The second video, titled ‘Bruce and the Roo’ is similar in length and highlights the Apple Watch’s automatic fall detection feature. It tells the story of Bruce getting knocked down and unconscious while riding a bike. After the accident, the watch called Emergency Services and the medical team got him back to full health.

Apple Watch

Both Apple Watch ad videos are available to watch on the official Apple Watch YouTube channel. Apple often shared lives saved in pre-event materials and commercials.

Advertisements

