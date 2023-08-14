Major design overhaul for Apple Watch X a possibility

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that Apple might be planning a refresh of the Apple Watch, specifically for the Apple Watch X model in 2024 or 2025.

In his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman said that Apple will be scheduling an Apple Watch X launch, with a theory that the event will be a celebration of the 10th year since the Apple Watch was made available to the public.

For the refresh, Apple may be making several key changes and a major update instead of the small changes that the smartwatch has received over the years. Some of the suggested changes include a new band attachment mechanism, a thinner overall design, and performance bumps, among others.

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 is believed to have a performance bump, but that might be all there is for the model. Gurman says that the hardware updates ‘will be anything but major.’