Masimo spends $100 in patent infringement case

Apple’s legal battle with Masimo has cost the company around $100 million so far.

The sales and import ban on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 in the US was due to a patent infringement made by Apple. Masimo claimed that Apple has infringed on its blood oxygen sensor. The cost for litigation is costing Masimo $100 million, but the company shows no signs of slowing down.

Joe Kiani, Masimo CEO said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the company wishes to continue to fight. Furthermore, Kiani said that they won’t settle until Apple agrees to shift interactions with smaller firms and pays for the sensor. With Apple’s history and reputation of having ‘unlimited resources’, Kiani intends to make a difference as ‘no one is standing up to them’ and an idea that their action ‘might change Apple for the better.’