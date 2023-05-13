Meta confirms discontinuation of Apple Watch FB Messenger app

Meta says that the Facebook Messenger app for the Apple Watch will be discontinued by the end of May.

Apple Watch users have been notified that Messenger will no longer be available after May 31. However, they will still continue to receive messages on their smart watches. Not all Apple Watch users received the prompt, but a Meta spokesperson clarified the matter and said that users will still get notifications after May 31, but they will no longer be able to reply from the watch.

Meta did not say why they will be ending Messenger app support for the Apple Watch. In its launch in 2015, Messenger users could send likes, stickers, and voice clips without having to open the app on their smartphones. Facebook Messenger app is the latest to be discontinued from watchOS, with others being Uber, Hulu, Slack, Trello, Target, Instagram, and Twitter. Reasons for the discontinuation include lack of uptake and perceived redundancy.