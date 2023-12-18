Micro LED Apple Watch slated for 2026

A new report from a supply chain partner suggests that the Apple Watch with a micro LED screen will appear in 2026.

Eric Chiou, senior research VP at TrendForce predicted the arrival of the micro LED smartwatch at a recent seminar. Chiou claims that the Apple Watch screen will have a larger micro LED component that measures 2.12 inches diagonally. The dimensions put the micro LED watch alongside the current Apple Watch Ultra and over the current Apple Watch Series lineup.

Micro LED is an upgrade over OLED technology as it offers greater pixel density, sharper images, and higher brightness. Furthermore, micro LED has a greater degree of control, with users seeing reduced burn-in, brighter display, and sharper text, among others. The latest news is not definitive, and it’s only a matter of time before we receive news from official sources about a possible Apple Watch with micro LED screen release.