Apple Watch

MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra project paused

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

Apple has apparently put the brakes on a new Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED screen.

Advertisements

Ams OSRAM, a notable Apple supplier recently announced a reassessment of its microLED strategy. The reason for this was an unexpected cancellation of what it called a ‘cornerstone project.’ AppleInsider mentioned that the company stock took a 40% drop after the announcement was made. Counterpoint Research claims that the project was a rumored Apple Watch Ultra with the microLED screen, and that the project had high risks and costs and low production yields. Moving forward, it’s uncertain whether Apple will go with another supplier or stick with the OLED technology in the meantime.

Apple Watch

Ams OSRAM claims that there are discussions ongoing with the related customer, which means that the project could just have been paused instead of discarded entirely. The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra model is believed to be launching in 2025 or 2026 before the news came out.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Anker
Anker’s 100W USB-C GaN II Charger Gets $32 Discount
1 Min Read
Apple Self-Repair Service
Apple self-repair service to include M3 Macs
1 Min Read
Neuromancer
‘Neuromancer’ slated for Apple TV+ launch
1 Min Read
Anker Power Station
Save $40 on the 60,000 mAh Anker Power Station
1 Min Read
Apple ID
Apple ID to undergo rebranding
1 Min Read
iMac with M3 Chip
iMac with M3 chip appears on refurbished section
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Vision Pro to make global debut before WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Snap Up a 9th-generation iPad at $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Bands
New Apple Watch bands to launch soon
1 Min Read
Beats Solo 4 Headphones
Beats Solo 4 headphones in the works
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple gets out Of electric vehicle industry
1 Min Read
Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor
Get a Whopping $600 Off on the Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor
1 Min Read
Lost your password?