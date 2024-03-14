Apple Watch

MicroLED supplier drops out of next Apple Watch Ultra

By Samantha Wiley
A supply chain consultant company recently said that Apple has lost a key supplier for its upcoming Apple Watch Ultra project.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants reported that Kulicke & Soffa, a manufacturing equipment company has canceled a project through a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing in relation to an ‘advanced display’ market. The report claims that the Apple Ultra was referred to as ‘Project W’ and had engaged with strategic customers. However, after a review, Kulicke & Soffa had ‘cancelled’ the project. Young mentioned on social media that ‘Project W’ may have been the microLED Apple Watch and that the firm may have incurred roughly $130 million as a result of their actions.

AMS-Osram, another Apple supplier, announced a reassessment of its microLED strategy after a ‘cornerstone project’ was stopped. Both Ming-Chi Kuo and Young’s firm believe that the microLED Apple Watch has been canceled for now.

