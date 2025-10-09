Apple Watch

Mindful Month Apple Watch Activity Challenge Begins On October 10

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has plans to host an Activity Challenge on the Apple Watch called Mindful Month this Friday. Mindful Month is about spreading awareness about mindfulness, meditation, self-care, mental health and practicing these exercises. The event will have animated stickers you can use for your Messages app.


The event is a recent addition to the challenges in the Apple Watch, with the company first announcing the event last year. The previous challenge put a spotlight on National Park Day and was held back in the 24th of August. Apple encourages users to appreciate ways people can care for each other and themselves. The challenge is to record meditation or mindfulness activities using any app that’s compatible with adding minutes in the Health app for at least 10 minutes to get the award.

Mark your calendars on October 10 for ‘Mindful Month’ to enter zen mode, get the digital trophy and earn stickers you can use for messages!


