Apple Watch

Multiple Countries Will Be Missing 5G Feature of New Apple Watches

By Lucy Bennett
The Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11 will be receiving an upgraded antenna structure and 5G modem. However, not all countries have 5G availability, like in Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, Africa and more.


The improved connectivity is available in countries like Germany, The United States, Japan, UAE, United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, China, India, Singapore, Spain and other countries. There is no clear reason why 5G is not available in other countries.

It could be because of the lack of carriers that have not integrated support or approval under regulations. The Apple watches that are being sold in areas that don’t have 5G will likely still be equipped with the same 5G modem like Apple Watches, so it could still be enabled later on. The 5G feature could become available when support is offered in the aforementioned countries that don’t have 5G.


