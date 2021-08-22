National parks get the highlight in the latest Apple Watch activity challenge

Apple’s next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch users goes live on August 28 and features national parks.

National parks are normally celebrated in August but the challenge invites people to explore the great outdoors. To complete the upcoming event users must run, walk, do a wheelchair workout or hike for a mile to get the themed badge.

Apple states that the day should be focused on appreciating national parks all over the globe. Those who are interested can earn the award via a 1.6 kilometer or one mile of running, walking, hiking or doing a wheelchair workout on any app that records to the Health app.

The badge is the image of a waterfall with a blue lake under it and a sun over the mountains. Users also get animated stickers they can use in Messages. The achievement can be viewed in the watchOS Activity app or iOS Health app.