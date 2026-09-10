Apple Watch

New AI Feature to be Added to New Apple Watches

By Samantha Wiley
New AI Feature to be Added to New Apple Watches

An update is expected to come with the new Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12, where your day will be summarized using AI. The feature is made to rival the recent wave of wearable AI gadgets that log things that happened in the wearer’s day.


A transcript will not be provided by Apple, and it does not store or record audio for your privacy. This new feature is expected to be introduced with the new Readiness app tomorrow.

New AI Feature to be Added to New Apple Watches

Apple will be holding the yearly iPhone event called ‘Surprise and Shine’, where they will unveil the first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 also expected to be announced.

Upgrades will be brought to both devices, with the ceramic case option returning with the release of the Apple Watch Series 12.


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