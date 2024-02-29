New Apple Watch bands to launch soon

Apple might be launching brand-new Apple Watch band colors according to last year’s release timelines.

Advertisements

New band colors for the Apple smartwatch are often released on a seasonal basis, and for spring it’s believed that Apple will continue the tradition. According to code discovered in iOS 17.4, the new watch band colors include Soft Mint, Sunshine, Raspberry, Pink, Ocean Blue, and Light Blue. For the Hermes lineup, there’s Jaune de Naples and Bleu Celeste.

Apple is likely to release new watch faces to go along with the spring band launch. They might appear in the ‘Spring 2024’ section in the iPhone Apple Watch app. The new colors and watch faces are not yet announced nor listed in the app. The same spring colors might be launched as iPad or iPhone cases as well. Apple might have a spring event to reveal the new Watch Bands and cases.