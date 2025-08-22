Apple Watch

New Apple Watch Exterior Design Change May Feature More Sensors

By Lucy Bennett
Sensors on the Apple Watch were used to calculate the biometrics and other useful information that’s valuable to the user. A report by DigiTimes talks about Apple increasing the number of sensors in the watch, exterior changes, and better power efficiency for the upcoming 2026 model.

The changes will be significant, featuring 8 sensors organized in a ring pattern that can be seen through the glass cover on the underside of the watch. Rumors circulating about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 involve one with a slightly bigger display compared to the past models, and is anticipated to receive a hypertension detection feature and emergency messaging via satellite.

The underside expansion of the sensor section of the watch could be what was being stated as the design change to the exterior. DigiTimes has a mixed record regarding rumors on actual products, while their publication usually has a good track record when it comes to the supply chain.

