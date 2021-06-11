New Apple Watch face, ‘World Timer’ revealed

A WWDC session focusing on UIKit revealed that a new Watch Face, called ‘World Timer’ will be coming to watchOS.

Duraid Abdul was the first person to spot the new face in the ‘What’s new in UIKit’. ‘World Timer’ is a digital representation of traditional world time watches that has an internal 24-hour hand to show multiple time zones.

Watches with the world timer function have wheels or outer bezels that show 24 cities arranged via time zone. A clock ring moves along with the regular hands to tell the wearer what time it is in a particular zone. It’s possible to set a home city by rotating the clock ring and putting it on a city and time zone.

The technology was introduced in the 30s and gained popularity among watch makers. Apple has added four complications to round out the world map motif.

It’s expected that the World Timer Watch Face will be revealed alongside watchOS 8.