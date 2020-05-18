New Apple Watch faces in watchOS 6.2.5 developer beta

Earlier this week Apple released watchOS 6.2.5 beta for developers. Now Apple has added a couple of new watch faces. These watch faces are in time for this year’s Pride celebrations (at home).

The new update by Apple confirms that the new rainbow treatment is also available for California, Numerals Duo, and Numerals Mono. These new faces are a customized form of the existing Gradient, Pride Analog, and Pride Digital, faces.

The pride faces also have a new 2020 Mode which features more patterns than the last year. There is also a brand new Rainbow option for the Gradient face. This new rainbow face distributes the spectrum evenly around the watch’s dial.

The users can select the rainbow colors for Numerals Duo, California, and Numerals Mono faces. The background on California is black; however, the indices have the rainbow effect. These are new faces and there are no settings for these new faces available on the iPhone Watch App. The users can expect that Apple will rectify this issue in the public release of the iOS 13.5 and watchOS 6.2.5. The new iOS 13.5 also has new features related to the Exposure Notification API.