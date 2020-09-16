New Apple Watch owners get Apple Fitness+ for 3 months free

Apple is adding free 3 months’ worth of Fitness+ service for every purchase of an Apple Watch.

Fitness+ is a newly launched service that will be made available in late 2020. It’s specially designed to work with the Apple Watch and pairs fitness videos you’ve watched on your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV while measuring data collected on the Apple Watch.

Fitness+ provides studio-style workouts across categories like Core, Dance, Yoga, Mindful Cooldown, Strength, HIIT, Rowing, Treadmill and Cycling. Users can choose the music, workout type, duration and trainer or get custom recommendations from Apple.

After the 3 month trial is over the service costs $9.99 a month, or $79.99 for the whole year. Opting for the yearly plan provides a $40 discount and makes the monthly cost to only $6.67. Family sharing is supported, so up to 6 family members with Apple Watches can access the service.

Fitness+ will be available in Canada, US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland when it launches and requires an Apple Watch 3 and up, and at least an iPhone SE or 6s to work.