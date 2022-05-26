New Apple Watch Pride Edition Watch faces and bands launches

Apple has released new Pride-themed Apple Watch faces and band products in support of the LGBTQ+ community worldwide.

The new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands were launched Tuesday after news that marketing materials have arrived in Apple’s retail locations. This year, Apple has decided on two variants for the Pride Edition- the 2022 Pride Edition Sport Loop has white borders and a wide rainbow design.

A new production technique where the double layer nylon textile was removed allows Apple to incorporate the ‘Pride’ wording with a 3D feel and in cursive.

The second Pride Edition loop is the 2022 Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, with black stripes in-between the rainbow colors. Both are priced at $49.

Two new watch faces have been introduced as well. A Pride Threads that mirror the Sport Loop colors, as well as Nike Bounce face in rainbow hues with a gradient background, bold font and the Nike logo.