New Apple Watch Pro might have a $1K price tag

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the upcoming high end Apple Watch ‘Pro’ model could fetch a $999 price tag.

Gurman mentioned in his Power On newsletter that the ‘extreme sports’ Apple Watch model will have nearly the same starting price as the iPhone 13 Pro. The rumored premium watch is believed to have more expensive materials, new sensors and a larger display, thus the reason for the price.

The analyst compared the high-end Apple Watch to the Samsung Watch Pro 5, which has a bigger battery and display than standard models, including a rugged edition and one with a titanium case. The 44mm with LTE functionality is expected to be only half the price of the Apple Watch Pro.

The new Apple Watch tier is aimed at hikers, athletes and individuals who participate in extreme activities. Furthermore, it’s believed to have a metal casing, a larger screen and LTE connectivity.