New Apple Watch Pro renders leak yet again

More details surrounding the upcoming Apple Watch ‘Pro’ model have surfaced online just a day before it’s expected to launch.

Recent renders provide a more in-depth look, including a physical button, a flat and larger display and a refreshed design. Ian Zelbo collaborated with Parker Ortolani to bring the CAD renders to life. These new images add new information such as the expected design and how it would be more durable and rugged for runners, hikers, athletes and more.

The new design is the first of its kind since the Series 4 launched. Instead of the usual curved architecture, Apple has opted for a flat display. It’s believed that the display will be significantly larger than the Series 7 and even the upcoming Series 8.

There’s also a protruding housing for the side button and digital crown, as well as a physical button that’s rumored to be customizable. The Apple Watch Pro is expected to make an appearance during the ‘Far Out’ event.