New Apple Watch sports bands are out now in new summer colors

Apple has updated the stock for its Apple Watch sports bands and now has new summer colors. Apple has added four new colors of sports bands including Vitamin C, Seafoam, Coastal Gray, and Linen Blue.

Apple Watch sports bands

These new bands are a good addition and have a good soft touch. As the summer approaches Apple goes for lighter color tones which are more attractive during the hot summer days.

Apple has placed these new bands for $49 each. Like all other sports bands, customers can purchase these at Apple’s online store. Apple will make these bands available soon in the retail stores. These bands are available in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Apple has been updating the band colors regularly when the new season arrives. It gives Apple a marketing advantage. Apple updates or refreshes these designs before major events; this time Apple has updated these new shades of Apple Watch Sports Bands ahead of the WWDC 2020 which is only two weeks away.

Apple will continue to offer all other colors in the sports bands along with these new ones. With these new light colors, people will be more attracted to the sports bands this summer.