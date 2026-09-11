Apple Watch

New Apple Watch Ultra 4 Announced During Apple Event

By Samantha Wiley
New Apple Watch Ultra 4 Announced During Apple Event

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 have been announced at the Apple Event. The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is powered by the S11 chip, has a bigger battery and has a revamped health sensing system.


The device has better power efficiency to provide you 18 hours worth of workout tracking, with heart rate monitoring and a full GPS. A bigger electrode is made for the revamped health sensing system for better ECG readings.

New Apple Watch Ultra 4 Announced During Apple Event

The Health App can now provide guidance tailored for you with Apple Intelligence, and a new Health Age feature merges metrics from the Apple Watch, such as sleep and VO2 max to compare the health indicators of the user.

The watch has new Band Colors and will be distributed in Natural and Black Titanium. The smart watch will be available for purchase on September 18.


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