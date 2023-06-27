Apple Watch

New Apple Watch Ultra and series 9 expected this fall

By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg laid out Apple’s product launch lineup in his latest Power On newsletter.

The fall season is looking to be as exciting as ever, as Gurman revealed upcoming Apple product launches. The iPhone 15 launch will headline the announcement, and a supporting cast of new models from the Apple Watch series will bolster the count. The Mac lineup will be getting a refresh, notably new iMacs and a large iMac model with a 30-inch screen. The Bloomberg analyst did not say which M3 chip will be on the computers. Gurman believes that the large-screen iMac will be the iMac Pro’s Apple Silicon chip successor.

The 2024 product roadmap is just as robust, with a new MacBook Pro and MacBook in the works. There’s also a new iPad Air and iPad Pro, and a third-generation AirPods Pro ‘in early development’, but that may not see daylight until 2024.

