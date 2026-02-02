Apple Watch

New Black Unity Band for the Apple Watch Launched

By Samantha Wiley
A new vibrant Black Unity band for the Apple Watch they call Unity Connection Braided Solo Loop has been revealed by Apple. The band sports the colors of the flag, Pan-African with many shades of black, green and red made with recycled yarn filaments polyester that is weaved around silicone ultrathin threads. It features a textured soft feel, the band is water and sweat resistant.


The new band is a special edition one available in both 42mm and 46mm case sizes and 0-12 band sizes. You can order it from the Apple website. The band is compatible with the Apple Watch SE, all Ultra models, and Series 4 or later. Two more Black Unity bands will still be sold by the company called Unity Rhythm and Unity Bloom.

The band was designed by allies and Black creatives in the company honoring Black History Month and in celebration of the power of connection.


