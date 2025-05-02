Apple Watch

New display sizes might arrive for Apple Watch SE 3

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE 3

Analyst Ross Young said that the third iteration of the budget Apple Watch could come in new display sizes.

Young said that the screen sizes for the SE model are now in production, and that it will have a 1.8 inch or 1.6 inch screen. The SE 2 offers 44mm and 40mm sizes, and it’s possible that the Cupertino-based company will choose the same. It’s based on the design of the Series 6, and Apple could have a new design for it or adopt the Series 7 for aesthetics. There was a time when people believed the next Apple Watch SE would have a hard plastic case or bright colors; however, the rumors seem to have died down.

Apple Watch SE 3

Apple said the SE is a lower-budget smartwatch for children, which makes a smaller model more sensible in order to fit small wrists. It’s believed that the Apple Watch SE 3 will be announced in September this year.

