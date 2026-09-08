New Features Coming for Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12

Both betas for iOS 27 and watchOS 27 hint at new features coming to the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12. The watch is getting a new Sunstone 4Po, a sensor that has wrist orientation-based selection and lower noise coefficients; 128GB of storage with a storage profile linked to the TV320 chip hints that the storage could increase from 64GB to 128GB; a readiness app for the watch, and a Home Screen layout after the workout app. It will have better strength workouts, with the wider infrastructure for health to log in equipment, duration, rep counts, and sets.

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 during the iPhone event held on September 9, where the foldable iPhone will premiere alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Ceramic Casing is expected to return with the Apple Watch Series 12.