New Features Coming in watchOS 27

watchOS 27 will be premiered by Apple during this year’s WWDC keynote on June 8, with new features. watchOS 27 beta is going to be available after the keynote, with the public beta following the month after.

We will be getting a new modular watch face like a version of the watch face Modular Ultra currently only available to the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Intelligence capabilities will be coming when paired to an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model, the new features are notification summaries, Live Translation for Messages and Workout Buddy, focus in stability will be provided, new features from satellite and better heart rate tracking will also be coming.

Apple is also going to be unveiling iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and other software updates during the WWDC keynote this year on June 8, bringing in new Apple Intelligence features.