New features coming to Apple Watch series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 offers features such as a new chip and a larger display.

The new model is likely to still look the same as the previous watch but thinner, with the series bound to be available in 2 casing sizes with N217 and N218 codenames, and one of the models will feature a display as big as the Apple Watch Ultra.

The new watch will have a new processor better than the S9 chip from last year, with room for AI upgrades in the future if Apple plans to integrate AI into the watch, though it’s said that the company currently doesn’t plan on bringing the full initiative onto the device. Other features are its sleep apnea and hypertension detection that were supposed to be released this year, but have been set back because testing found the features to be unreliable.

Apple is reportedly also working on 3D-printed casings for select Apple Watch models with no clear date for its release yet. The Series 10 watch, along with the Ultra 3 watch, may be announced as anniversary models this year or next year.