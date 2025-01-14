Apple Watch

‘New Look’ Apple Watch SE 3 may launch in 2025

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch SE 3

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple would launch the next Apple Watch SE model with a ‘New Look’.

In the latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman claims that the upcoming Apple Watch SE is just one of the many 2025 product launches. However, there are no further details as to what the ‘new look’ would be, or what designs would be added or changed. The analyst said that the budget smartwatch will have a casing made from plastic, similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 5c. During then, Apple shifted from aluminum to plastic due to ‘cost and quality challenges’ but Gurman didn’t imply that Apple was doing the same for the current Apple Watch SE.

Apple shifting to plastic could be a marketing strategy, as the colorful material could be attractive to younger consumers and their parents. The next iteration could have a newer chip for faster performance.

