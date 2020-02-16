New Pandora Apple Watch App won’t require iPhone

Pandora, a music streaming service has released a new standalone app for the Apple Watch which allows subscribers to stream podcasts and music without ever having to call up your iPhone.

Developers can now make standalone apps, or apps that can run on the Apple Watch without needing input from your iPhone. This feature started when Apple introduced the watchOS 6 and the watch App Store.

Pandora is only available in the United States. You can try the free radio supported by ads or pay $4.99 per month to get rid of the ads or $12.99 per month for Pandora Premium and the ability to listen to on-demand podcasts and music.

Interested individuals can now see the Pandora app when they go to the App Store on their Apple Watch. The app is free to download and install on the Apple Watch. Make sure to update your watchOS to the latest version.