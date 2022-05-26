New Pride Apple Watch bands rumored to release soon

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg says that Apple is planning to release the 2022 edition of Pride Apple Watch bands soon.

Alongside Pride-themed marketing material and watch displays, the Cupertino-based company might be releasing new Pride bands ‘later this week’. Gurman mentioned in a tweet that updated watch tables for the event have started arriving in stores, which signal the imminent Apple Watch band release. The exact date of launch is yet to be announced.

New Pride version of the Apple Watch should be launching fairly imminently. Marketing materials and updated Watch tables have started arriving at retail stores — for placement next week. Actual new bands should start arriving later this week. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 23, 2022

Apple has a yearly tradition of releasing new colored bands since 2016. New colorways, as well as corresponding watch faces are announced ahead of Pride month. Notable products include a Sport Loop rainbow edition with new watch faces, and two Sport Loops in 2020 with a Nike collaboration on one of them.

Last year in 2021, a new braided Solo Loop that had more color to represent newer Pride flags were introduced alongside a Nike Sport Loop and new Pride-themed Apple Watch faces.