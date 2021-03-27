New ‘Rugged’ Apple Watch may be getting a 2021 release date

Apple is reportedly making a ruggedized Apple Watch for extreme users. The new Apple Watch may have unique features such as a stronger impact resistant casing or corner protection, among others.

The Cupertino-based company is also said to be focused on improving swim tracking. Bloomberg says that Apple has been mulling the decision ‘more than twice’, and internal discussions suggest that the new Apple Watch model could be making a 2021 release at the earliest.

Bloomberg alleged that the new rugged Apple Watch may be released alongside the debut of the Apple Watch Series 7. The report includes a new glucose monitoring feature that may be added to the refresh.

Since it’s largely a rumor at this point there’s no definite release date or estimated price regarding the ‘Rugged’ Apple Watch. There’s also a disclaimer saying how the Cupertino-based company’s plans may change or that the rugged smartwatch could be released to the public.