New Sport Loop bands for Apple Watch revealed

Apple has revealed special edition Sport Loop bands that go with Apple Watch, with colors representing 22 countries. Aside from that there will be new watch faces for each country.

The ‘Limited Edition International Collection’ feature countries such as the US, Sweden, Spain, South Korea, South Africa, Russia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Mexico, Japan, Jamaica, Italy, Greece, Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, China, Canada, Brazil, Belgium and Australia.

All the new bands are priced at $49.99 and feature the lightweight, breathable and soft design inherent in Sport Loop bands. It comes with custom watch faces per country to complement the look.

The bands can be bought on Apple.com starting today, and the watch faces can be downloaded via the App Clip code when the package arrives. Alternatively, users can visit the official Apple website using their Apple Watch and view the ‘International Collection, then ‘See the countries’. Scroll to the face and band combination and click ‘Install’ to complete the process.