Apple Watch

New Upcoming Apple Watch Activity Challenges

By Samantha Wiley
New Upcoming Apple Watch Activity Challenges

Two new challenges for the Apple Watch are coming up this month to commemorate International Dance Day and Earth Day. International Dance Day will happen on April 29 while Earth Day will happen on April 22.


Owners of the Apple Watch will have to finish a workout with a 30 minute or longer duration to complete the Earth Day Challenge, while you need at least 20 minutes of dance workouts to finish the International Dance Day challenge.

New Upcoming Apple Watch Activity Challenges

Owners of the Apple Watch who complete the challenges will be able to unlock special badges that can be found in the Fitness App with stickers that are animated. Apple usually adds both International Dance Day and Earth Day to the schedule of Apple Watch Activity challenges. They also follow the new year challenge back in January, and then Heart Month in February.


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